DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.09-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,400. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.55 and its 200-day moving average is $124.81. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

