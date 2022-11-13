Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.03-$2.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.71.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of DEI opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 215.39%.

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Wang purchased 284,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $448,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.