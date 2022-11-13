Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $59.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $94.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on D. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.76. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

