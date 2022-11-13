Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Boosted by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $61.66 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.76.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

