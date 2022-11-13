Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,417 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Dominion Energy worth $109,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.76.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

