Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 2.1% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.14. 1,621,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,281. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.72.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

