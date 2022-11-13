DNB Markets Lowers Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Hold

DNB Markets lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $35.22 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,686,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 982,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,535,000 after buying an additional 344,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

