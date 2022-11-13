Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Cut to GBX 220 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.65) to GBX 220 ($2.53) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIISY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 277 ($3.19) to GBX 262 ($3.02) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.42) to GBX 200 ($2.30) in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 292 ($3.36) to GBX 279 ($3.21) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.67.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 4.3 %

DIISY stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

