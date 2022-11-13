DigiByte (DGB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.46 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $111.69 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,907.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00354147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00022953 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00123076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.86 or 0.00768043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.88 or 0.00608454 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00237872 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,793,792,264 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

