Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 16.1 %
Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $205.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.95.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.
