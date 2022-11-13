Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 16.1 %

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $205.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.95.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

About Diebold Nixdorf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth $700,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 529.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 419.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

