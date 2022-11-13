DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.00) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DIC. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($24.00) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($7.50) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Friday, October 28th.

DIC Asset stock opened at €8.02 ($8.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($6.51) and a 52-week high of €16.19 ($16.19).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

