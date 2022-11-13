DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the October 15th total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,138.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSRLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DiaSorin from €143.00 ($143.00) to €141.00 ($141.00) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on DiaSorin from €170.00 ($170.00) to €153.00 ($153.00) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €135.00 ($135.00) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DiaSorin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

Shares of DSRLF remained flat at $107.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.10 and a 200 day moving average of $122.15. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $220.95.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

See Also

