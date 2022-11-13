DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Update

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the October 15th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DHC Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

DHCA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.95. 1,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,281. DHC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Trading of DHC Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 1,024.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $6,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

