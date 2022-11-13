Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DPSGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Post from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($64.00) to €61.00 ($61.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Deutsche Post from €60.00 ($60.00) to €54.75 ($54.75) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deutsche Post from €43.00 ($43.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Deutsche Post Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

