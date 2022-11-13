Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Celanese (NYSE:CE) Target Price to $105.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $110.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.60.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Celanese by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,286,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Celanese by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Celanese by 14.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,893,000 after acquiring an additional 129,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

