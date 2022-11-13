Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Destiny Media Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS DSNY remained flat at $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. Destiny Media Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.
About Destiny Media Technologies
