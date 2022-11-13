Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DSNY remained flat at $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. Destiny Media Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

