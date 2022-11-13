Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 3.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of MOH stock opened at $317.50 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.78 and its 200-day moving average is $316.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,780 shares of company stock worth $73,392,237. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

