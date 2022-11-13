Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,492 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,492 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. Exelon’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.