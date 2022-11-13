Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 178.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 370,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after buying an additional 237,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 201,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,151,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 2.8 %

CVX opened at $186.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.40. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $187.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

