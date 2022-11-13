Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.86 Million in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 597,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,780,000 after buying an additional 203,863 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 46.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 42,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 143.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shares of WRB opened at $69.77 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $50.44 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

