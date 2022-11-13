Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $815.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $745.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $688.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $848.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.38, for a total transaction of $3,696,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,838,404.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,818 shares of company stock worth $16,995,953. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

