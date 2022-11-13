Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after buying an additional 1,618,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after buying an additional 1,100,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,647,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,893,000 after acquiring an additional 917,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.17.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $104.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average of $98.86. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $138.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

