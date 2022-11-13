Desjardins Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.77. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

iA Financial stock opened at C$73.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$72.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.50. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$58.70 and a 1 year high of C$85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.04.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

