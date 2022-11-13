Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Up 129.5% in October

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the October 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Dermata Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.70% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance

DRMA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 574,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,847. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. Dermata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

