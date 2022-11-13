DeltaFi Price Tops $0.0670 on Major Exchanges (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last week, DeltaFi has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $11,632.39 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.43 or 0.00585987 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,074.87 or 0.30523135 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3,870,032,706.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

