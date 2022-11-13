Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Boosted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

NYSE:DE traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $406.03. 1,519,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,862. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

