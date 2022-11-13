DeepOnion Price Down 39.8% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $24.34 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 39.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,751,417 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

