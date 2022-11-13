Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Decibel Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

DBTX stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 1,799.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

About Decibel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.