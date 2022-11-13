DAO Maker (DAO) Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00005298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $109.02 million and $3.09 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,956,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

