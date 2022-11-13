DA Davidson Lowers Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $100.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AKAM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.87.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

AKAM opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.35. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

