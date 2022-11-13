Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the October 15th total of 313,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cyren Stock Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ:CYRN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. 37,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. Cyren has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 115.60% and a negative return on equity of 148.55%. The business had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cyren in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

