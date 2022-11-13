CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRT.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
CRT.UN opened at C$15.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.03, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.10. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$14.21 and a 1 year high of C$18.46. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.
