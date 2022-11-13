CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRT.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CRT.UN opened at C$15.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.03, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.10. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$14.21 and a 1 year high of C$18.46. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

(Get Rating)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.