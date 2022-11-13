CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded CSX to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.31.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,620,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

