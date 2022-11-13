CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Update

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CSL Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CSLLY traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.08. 45,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. CSL has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $115.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSLLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

