CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 636,900 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 809,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 73,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,459,000 after buying an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Stock Up 0.4 %

CSGS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. 143,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 81.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.