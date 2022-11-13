Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW) Short Interest Down 42.9% in October

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Price Performance

DAOOW remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,009. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Crypto 1 Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About Crypto 1 Acquisition

It intends to focus on the acquisition of a digital assets and cryptocurrency exchange, payment system, and/or related financial services company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

