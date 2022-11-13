Cronos (CRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $112.19 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and $112.19 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00078240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00062875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022856 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005712 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

