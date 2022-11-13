Critical Review: SeqLL (SQL) versus Its Competitors

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SeqLL to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SeqLL and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $210,000.00 -$3.70 million -1.39 SeqLL Competitors $1.15 billion $357.41 million -55.27

SeqLL’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SeqLL. SeqLL is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.1% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of SeqLL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SeqLL has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeqLL’s peers have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SeqLL and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00 SeqLL Competitors 180 1011 1599 56 2.54

SeqLL currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 533.98%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 9.98%. Given SeqLL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SeqLL is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares SeqLL and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL -2,406.90% -58.42% -39.87% SeqLL Competitors -307.69% 29.41% -16.49%

Summary

SeqLL peers beat SeqLL on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

