Creditcoin Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $82.01 million and approximately $16.65 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002347 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005945 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001306 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00015003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.