Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Reaches $79.66 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00002306 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $79.66 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005992 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001299 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014270 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000154 BTC.
Creditcoin Profile
Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
