Credit Suisse Group Trims Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Target Price to $2.30

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $2.70 to $2.30 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.36.
Desktop Metal Stock Up 11.9 %
Shares of DM opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Desktop Metal (DM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.