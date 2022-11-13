Credit Suisse Group Trims Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Target Price to $2.30

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $2.70 to $2.30 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.36.

Shares of DM opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 461,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 27.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

