Credit Suisse Group Raises Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target to €2.20

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €2.00 ($2.00) to €2.20 ($2.20) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ISNPY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.40 ($2.40) to €2.60 ($2.60) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.90 ($2.90) to €2.60 ($2.60) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.70) to €2.20 ($2.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.30) to €2.50 ($2.50) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.49.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 1.0 %

ISNPY stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

