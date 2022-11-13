Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stock Position Reduced by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,392 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,596 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $17,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,352,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

BAP opened at $156.98 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $108.05 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.66.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.07). Credicorp had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

