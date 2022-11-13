Craig Hallum Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $60.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RNG. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.91.

Shares of RNG opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $276.41.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,880,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $139,280.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,916.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,880,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in RingCentral by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,955,000 after acquiring an additional 388,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in RingCentral by 90.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in RingCentral by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,272,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

