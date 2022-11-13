Cowen Trims NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Target Price to $50.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NUVA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.23.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $39.53 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NuVasive by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

