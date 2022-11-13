Cowen Trims NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Target Price to $50.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVAGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NUVA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.23.

NuVasive Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $39.53 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NuVasive by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

