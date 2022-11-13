Covista Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVST) Short Interest Up 124.4% in October

Covista Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 124.4% from the October 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Covista Communications Price Performance
Shares of CVST opened at $0.02 on Friday. Covista Communications has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
About Covista Communications
