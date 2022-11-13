Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Country Garden Stock Performance
Country Garden stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Country Garden has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75.
Country Garden Company Profile
