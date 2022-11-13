Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Country Garden stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Country Garden has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

