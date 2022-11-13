Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 29.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.04 billion and approximately $141.11 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $10.60 or 0.00063624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00079446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00011866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023218 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005694 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.