Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 29.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.04 billion and approximately $141.11 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $10.60 or 0.00063624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00079446 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000389 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00011866 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023218 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001446 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005694 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000258 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
