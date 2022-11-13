Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,183 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises about 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $121,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CTVA opened at $64.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

