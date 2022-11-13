Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRBP stock remained flat at $0.13 on Friday. 2,269,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,806. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,491 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

