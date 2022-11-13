Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CRBP stock remained flat at $0.13 on Friday. 2,269,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,806. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
Featured Articles
